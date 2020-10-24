The Chino and Chino Hills police department took part in National Teen Driver Safety Week, which concludes today (Oct. 24) to encourage parents to discuss the importance of safe driving habits with their teens as newly licensed drivers.
“New drivers will naturally be inexperienced,” Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden said. “Parents play an important role in helping teens stay safe behind the wheel. It starts with practicing good habits like wearing a seat belt, staying off the phone, and following the speed limit.”
Teen drivers are at greater risk for distracted driving, speeding and impairment, the sergeant said. Police offered tips to parents and caregivers on how to talk to teens about the consequences of making dangerous and illegal choices behind the wheel.
•Avoid Distractions: Cell phone use while driving is illegal. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone or other electronic device for any reason, including hands-free.
•Understand Graduated Driver Licensing laws. For the first 12 months, you have a license or until the age of 18, no passengers under 20 years old are allowed unless a licensed parent, guardian or other adult 25 years old or older is in the car with you. Driving between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. is not permitted.
•Never drive under the influence. All teens are too young to legally buy, possess or consume alcohol. Under California’s zero-tolerance law, any driver under 21 cannot drink any alcohol and drive with blood alcohol concentration of .01% or higher.
•Follow the speed limit. The road is not a racetrack. Speeding is a risky behavior that increases the chances of serious injury or death in a crash. It’s important for parents to let their teen know that driving is not a right, but a privilege. It can be taken away when they don’t follow the rules.
Information on teen safety driving tips can be found at www.gosafelyca.org. Funding for the program is from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.
