Chino City Council assigned to committees

Chino City councilmembers received committee assignments Dec. 13 for numerous boards and commissions of which they will represent the city.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa will serve on 11 committees. Councilwoman Karen Comstock will serve on nine, Councilmen Marc Lucio and Curtis Burton will serve on seven, and Councilman Chris Flores will serve on six.
Mayor Ulloa: Annual review of the city manager, Legislative Policy Committee, Liaison to County Representatives (Chino Airport/ Prado Regional Park), Solid Waste Committee, Chino Basin Desalter Authority, Chino Basin Watermaster, Inland Empire Utilities Agency Regional Sewerage Program Policy Committee, OmniTrans Board of Directors, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board of Directors, SBCTA City Selection Committee, and the Water Facilities Authority Board of Directors.
Councilmember Comstock: Annual Review of the City Attorney, Liaison to Community Services Commission, Legislative Policy Committee, Infrastructure/Streets Committee, Solid Waste Committee, Chino Valley Independent Fire District Liaison to Board of Directors, Chino Valley Unified School District Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee, League of California Cities Legislative Task Force, and the San Bernardino County Solid Waste Advisory Task Force.
Councilmember Lucio: Annual Review of the City Manager, Economic Development Committee, Liaison to County Representatives, Infrastructure/Streets Committee, Chaffey College Community Center Oversight Committee, Citizens’ Advisory Committee for California CIM and CIW, and Southern California Association of Governments General Assembly.
Councilmember Burton: Economic Development Committee, Housing Committee, Liaison to Planning Commission, Investment Advisory Committee, Chino Valley Unified School District Liaison to Board of Education, League of California Cities Inland Empire Division, Ontario International Airport-Inter Agency Collaborative.
Councilmember Flores: Annual Review of the City Attorney, Housing Committee, Investment Advisory Committee, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Santa Ana Watershed Advisory Council, West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.