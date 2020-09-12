By Marianne Napoles
After pressuring the County of San Bernardino to produce renderings of what a proposed $18 million flood control channel will look like in Chino Hills, residents will be able to get a first-hand look from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at McCoy Equestrian Center parking lot, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Drivers will be directed to pull up to one of multiple lanes where portable tents will be set up with staff members from the county’s planning, environmental, and operations departments answering questions, said spokesperson Amy Ledbetter.
Fact sheets will be distributed, and renderings will be on hand.
Attendees should wear face coverings and remain in their vehicles for the entire drive-through workshop, she said.
The county is replacing the existing undersized earthen channel where the boundaries are Peyton Drive to the west, Pipeline to the east, Eucalyptus Avenue to the north, and Chino Hills Parkway to the south.
It is intended to reduce the risk of flooding in a 100-year storm, said county officials.
The project consists of the demolition of the existing drainage structures and the construction of concrete rectangular channel and reinforced concrete box culverts.
Residents were concerned that a 250-page environmental document contained no simulations of what the channel would look like.
They were also concerned that out of 92 single-family residences that received mailed notices, 59 addresses contained either the wrong city, zip code, or both, and several addresses were omitted altogether.
The county extended the comment period to Monday, Sept. 21, produced renderings, and scheduled the workshop.
For assistance on how to submit comments, email Nancy J. Sansonetti at Nancy.sansonetti@dpw.sbcounty.gov.
Documents related to the project may be found by visiting: http://cms.sbcoun ty.gov/dpw/publicnotices.aspx.
