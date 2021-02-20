Mating season is here and the howls of coyotes are reverberating through neighborhoods in Chino Hills.
Coyotes will begin seeking out and excavating den sites in March and females will give birth to litters of between four and seven pups in April.
They will hunt with their young and coyote sightings will increase, said Nikole Bresciani, president of the Inland Valley Humane Society.
During mating and pupping season, small pets should be kept indoors at night or in a penned area and should not be walked without a leash.
“We advise pet owners to bring small pets in at night along with the food,” she said. “Food calls rodents and squirrels, which calls coyotes.”
If residents know of neighbors who feed coyotes and feral cats, they should contact the Humane Society so officials can counsel those neighbors about not giving the animals a comfort level in residential areas, Ms. Bresciani said.
Food sources include messy garbage cans, pet food, and birdseed.
Coyotes that have mange, a skin disease caused by mites, often stir sympathy in residents who want to help them, but coyotes can live a long time with that condition, Ms. Bresciani said.
Residents who notice aggressive coyotes threatening animals or people should contact the Humane Society at (909) 623-9777.
Coyotes are built to leap over 6-feet high walls, so the Humane Society suggests installing coyote rollers on the top of fences.
The aluminum tubing rotates so that animals can’t gain a foothold.
If a coyote is observed, make loud noises or throw rocks to make the animals uncomfortable around humans.
In 2008, four children in Chino Hills were bitten by coyotes in a span of several months, two at Alterra Park in southern Chino Hills and two in neighborhoods surrounding the park.
Humane Society and state Fish and Game officials at the time described the situation as highly unusual and “bizarre.”
One of the children was bitten twice while playing in a sandbox at Alterra Park by a limping coyote.
Humane officials suggested the coyote could not catch its prey as it normally does and went for the 18-month-old child as an easier target.
All children received rabies shots and recovered.
Residents may check out coyote tips by visiting the ivhsspca.org. Go to “What We Do” tab, then animal control, local wildlife, and coyotes.
