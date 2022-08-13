When the Chino Hills Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, staff will recommend a continuance of the Shady View housing project proposed in Butterfield Tuesday, Sept. 6 to allow more time to complete entitlement documents.
The Planning Commission met on June 21 to discuss the development proposed on the former Abacherli property at the southern end of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta, and scheduled a second meeting for Aug. 16.
The Shady View subdivision, proposed by Trumark Homes, would consist of 159 single-family residential homes on 130 acres of low rolling canyons, ridges, and a large hillside.
Houses will range from 2,381-square-feet to 3,888-square-feet with 56 single-story houses, with up to six bedrooms, and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms.
The focus of the June 21 was on the site plan, elevations, and details of the project.
Trumark is also seeking a conditional use permit to demolish an existing oil storage tank facility that serves oil wells on nearby properties and construct a replacement facility on a 1.27-acre site in the northwestern area of the property.
Pipelines and access roads will connect the new facility to the oil wells operating on nearby properties.
The southern segments of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta will be extended into the development, becoming privately maintained at the project boundary, according to a staff report.
The Chino Fault, considered an active fault, runs in a general northwest to southeast direction paralleling Butterfield Ranch Road.
The segment that most impacts the project is near the center of the property and runs along the proposed extension of Via La Cresta, according to the staff report.
A geotechnical review identified a setback area extending 50 feet from the fault line in which residences shall not be constructed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.