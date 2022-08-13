When the Chino Hills Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, staff will recommend a continuance of the Shady View housing project proposed in Butterfield Tuesday, Sept. 6 to allow more time to complete entitlement documents.

The Planning Commission met on June 21 to discuss the development proposed on the former Abacherli property at the southern end of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta, and scheduled a second meeting for Aug. 16.

