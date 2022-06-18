Community Services Director Linda Reich has been named the new City Manager of Chino, effective Aug. 8. Ms. Reich said her contract will go to the city council on July 5.
The council held a special closed session meeting on Tuesday, and the announcement was reported out by City Attorney Fred Galante who said the vote was unanimous.
Ms. Reich has worked for the city since 2002.
She received a master’s degree in Public Administration from California State University, Northridge in 2010 and earned her doctorate in Public Administration from the University of La Verne in 2015.
Anthony Arroyo has been serving as the interim city manager since April 18 when City Manager Matt Ballantyne stepped down to become the city manager for Fontana.
