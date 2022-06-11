The City of Chino Hills will file litigation against the owners of six properties on Rancho Hills Drive for removing city trees from open space behind their homes on May 3, 2020.
Chino Hills City Attorney Mark Hensley announced during the May 10 council meeting that the city will file lawsuits against the following addresses: 1531, 1533, 1535, 1537, 1539, and 1541 Rancho Hills Drive.
The May 3, 2020 incident is separate from the May 9, 2020 incident when four residents of Rancho Hills Drive were criminally prosecuted and ordered by the court to pay $23,000 per household in restitution to the city for the removal of 20-year-old California Live Oaks and shrubs.
Residents of Rancho Hills Drive had been complaining to the city that their views were obstructed by the oaks and shrubs.
They said they moved to their homes for the panoramic views, but the trees and shrubs grew so thick and tall over the next two decades that their views were obliterated.
Mr. Hensley said the May 3, 2020 incident was the first of several tree removal incidents that occurred between May and August of 2020, where 60 California Live Oaks and 50 toyon shrubs owned by the city were illegally destroyed by residents along Rancho Hills Drive and Vista Dorada Place.
He said the total financial damage for the destruction is valued at an estimated $845,100.
The May 3, 2020 incident resulted in the loss of more than 30 California Live Oaks, with destruction of plant material valued at about $418,200, he said.
“Arguably, this first incident was the catalyst for the later incidents along Rancho Hills Drive and Vista Dorada Place that resulted in a profound loss to the natural beauty on this ridge and destruction of approximately 30 additional oak trees,” Mr. Hensley said.
“These trees were cut down along a hiking path enjoyed by many residents who reported the destruction,” he said.
Chino Hills Police deputies were unable to conclusively identify the perpetrators at that time, and no criminal charges were filed, Mr. Hensley said.
Mr. Hensley said the city is interested in resolving the matter with the property owners rather than entering litigation.
“But we need the assistance of the property owners,” he said.
“The city’s goal is to try and resolve all these disputes as quickly as possible while recovering the money due to the city, as well as the replanting of trees in the open space,” Mr. Hensley said.
According to Mr. Hensley, despite the criminal prosecutions and media coverage, in February 2021, a homeowner cut down two pepper trees and one silver dollar gum tree on city-owned open space property behind his home on Trail View Lane, resulting in at least $40,000 in damages.
And again, in January 2022, one Chinese Pistache and one Acacia Baileyana shrub on city-owned open space property were destroyed at an estimated value of more than $5,000.
It is against the law to cut or trim trees on city property without a city permit, he said.
The California Live Oak is a native species protected by the State of California and the city’s municipal code.
Chino Hills City Manager Benjamin Montgomery said trees are one of the most important features of the city’s natural environment and provides the community with many benefits.
The city logo features the California Live Oak and a red-tailed hawk.
“The City of Chino Hills will continue to seek prosecution and restitution of any illegal cutting of city trees to the greatest extent of the law,” Mr. Montgomery said.
California law allows the recovery of up to triple the financial damages in these types of cases.
To date, the city attorney’s office has initiated civil demands to 13 of the approximately 18 addresses initially believed to be involved and intends to file civil lawsuits for the willful destruction of city property.
Residents who have information about tree-cutting incidents along the public trail at Rancho Hills Drive and Vista Dorada Place in 2020 are asked to contact the Public Works Department at (909) 364-2800.
Residents who observe the cutting of city trees should also contact the Public Works Department.
For information on city trees and the role they play in the community, visit www.chinohills.org/trees.
