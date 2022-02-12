Defacement
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

City of Chino Hills employees remove graffiti (blurred out) from the skate park on Fairfield Ranch Road Wednesday after it was heavily tagged the night before with monikers, profanity, and racial and homophobic words. The Chino Hills Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team uses a graffiti tracking database to identify and search monikers of taggers to identify potential suspects. Graffiti should be reported to the city’s graffiti hotline at (909) 364-2820 or the police department at (909) 465-6837. 

