A driver safety course to refresh senior driving skills is being held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino. Classes will be taught in Spanish by a trained AARP volunteer. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Drivers will receive a certificate upon completion granting a discount for their car insurance policy. To register: (909) 334-3271.

