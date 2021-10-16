Madelynn Bernal
Submitted photo

All 250 Chino Hills Girls Softball players, including Madelynn Bernal, received pink headbands to support Breast Cancer Awareness month to raise awareness for one of the most common cancers for women. Madelynn, whose nickname is “Maddog,” plays for the league’s 10u Fighting Irish team and she wears her headband in support of her grandmother, Lupe, who is currently battling breast cancer. 

