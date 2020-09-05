Chino Hills and Chino will open cooling centers in various locations during the Labor Day weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, record-breaking heat of 105 to 115 degrees is expected for the Inland Empire.
Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will open a cooling center at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day).
Capacity is limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Visitors must undergo a non-contact wellness check, sign a waiver, and wear a face covering. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian at all times. Pets are not allowed.
Residents may go to the Chino Hills Branch Library today (Sept. 5) at 14020 City Center Drive, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The library is designated as a cooling center by the county.
Residents may also visit the Chino Hills Branch Library to cool off between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Information: 364-2700.
Chino
A cooling center will be open at the Neighborhood Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Sept. 5) through Monday, Sept. 7 at 5201 D St.
All ages are welcome.
Minors must be accompanied by a guardian at all times.
Temperatures will be taken upon entrance to the facility and face coverings are required.
Residents may cool off at the Chino Branch Library, a designated cooling center, between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 13180 Central Ave.
Prevention tips
Hot weather can be dangerous and even deadly, especially for senior citizens and at-risk people.
Drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting clothes, check with your doctor on medications that may affect your reaction to heat, stay in well-ventilated areas, eat light meals, don't rush around, and avoid alcohol and caffeine.
