City of Chino Hills utility customers are receiving their protest ballots in the mail for a five-year sewer rate increase imposed by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA).
If a majority of customers return the protest ballots to the city, the fees will not increase.
The IEUA is a wastewater treatment agency that provides sewage utility services to Chino Hills, Chino, and five other contracting agencies.
The sewage treatment fee appears on the monthly utility bill along with water and trash fees.
Utility customers must sign and return the protest form to the City Clerk’s office at city hall in person or by mail by 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, when a public hearing will take place at the end of the council meeting that night.
A return envelope was provided. The ballots will be tabulated by public finance consultant Koppel & Gruber during the meeting.
In February, the Chino Hills city council authorized a Prop. 218 election proposing a 3 percent increase this July, a 3 percent increase in July 2021, and an amount up to 10 percent in each of the years 2022, 2023, and 2024.
If a majority of customers do not submit the protest form, the monthly treatment fee of $20 will increase to $20.60 in July, $21.22 in July 2021, up to $23.34 in July 2022, up to $25.67 in July 2023, and up to $28.24 in July 2024.
Steve Elie, who represents Chino Hills as an IEUA board member, told the city council that the agency approved a two-year rate increase plan at its November 2019 board meeting with 3 percent increases each year.
He said the board was pushing a five-year rate study but was asked by one of its contracting agencies (Fontana) to slow down and not project so far into the future.
Mr. Elie said it was Chino Hills city staff who decided to include a 10 percent increase in the years 2022, 2023, and 2024 to avoid another costly Prop. 218 election.
“We’re not going to go there,” he said of the 10 percent increases. “I understand why you did it, but I represent to you that I’m not going to pass that rate.”
He added, “I want the public to understand that we try very hard to keep our costs down and our rates are among the lowest, if not the lowest in the Inland Empire for the service we provide.”
Mr. Elie also pointed out that the city’s operation and maintenance fee charge will add $7.20 per month to the IEUA pass-through fees.
Several residents on social media this week encouraged the community to return their protest ballots so their votes would be counted.
So far, every Prop. 218 election that has been held in Chino Hills has not produced enough votes to turn down the increases.
Residents have stated over the years that the process is unfair because it doesn’t allow a “yes” vote.
The Prop. 218 process was approved by voters in 1996, which established the “majority protest” process.
