Chino Hills Public Works Department

Chino Hills Public Works Department

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Crews from the Chino Hills Public Works Department adjust the military banners on Grand Avenue at Pacific Vista, west of Peyton Drive, after one of them became loose. Shown are banners of Hunter Van Der Heide (on left side) and Jaydevsinh Zala. To find out how to purchase a banner to honor a loved one in the military, call (909) 364-2700 or visit chinohills.org/militarybanners.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.