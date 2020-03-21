The Chino Hills Farmers Market at The Shoppes at Chino Hills was open for business from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with vendors working under new mandates that include six feet of separation between customers and no samples.
Several residents said they were pleasantly surprised to learn that the farmers’ market was open despite the coronavirus.
Although Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19, the mandate doesn’t apply to certified farmers’ markets, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, airport travel, work, public transportation, shopping at stores and malls and other essential businesses and services.
Bing Turner, executive director of the Heritage Education Group that operates Heritage Farmers Markets in Chino Hills and other cities said, “As part of the Farmers Market Alliance, we are working in coordination with the state and county to keep farmers markets open.”
The city of Chino Hills, the Chino Valley Fire Department and the community have been very supportive, he said.
Hand sanitizers were available for use by patrons on Wednesday.
A makeshift hand-washing station consisting of liquid soap and a large cooler filled with warm water was provided in the center of the market.
Riverside farmer Brian Griffith said he believes outdoor markets are safer than grocery stores and have fewer people, especially at the Chino Hills market.
He said the industry is highly regulated and is “relieving the burden of food supplies.”
“We are working hard to keep things going,” Mr. Griffith said.
“This is a stressful time for everyone, including ourselves.”
The Farmers Market is held at The Shoppes 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
