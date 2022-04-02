A 197-unit condominium complex, west of a dairy and cattle farm, is planned to be built at the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and East Preserve Loop Street in The Preserve after a March 21 approval from the Chino Planning Commission.
The development is the first phase of a 125‑acre master plan requested by Falloncrest Farms, which includes a mix of commercial, residential, and open space land use designations.
Jason Lee of Falloncrest Farms told the commission that because this project has over 1,300 units, it is being broken down into three phases.
The Falloncrest project is within the Preserve Specific Plan and was first approved in 2015.
The housing units are planned to be built around a Southern California Edison easement corridor to the north and residential properties to the east and south.
The dairy, west of the site, is still in operation and is allowed to continue until the second phase of the project develops, under the city’s right to farm ordinance.
The project area is divided by Bickmore Avenue, which will include 103 residential units located on the north side of the street and 94 units located on the south side.
The amenities at the north end of the site include pickleball courts, barbecue areas, seating areas, a shade structure, and an open turf area.
The south end of the site will include a pool and spa, a clubhouse, barbecue areas, and seating areas.
Project Planner Maria Staar said specific road improvements are required for this project which include completing Bickmore Avenue where it currently dead ends to the east and completing East Preserve Loop so that it no longer ends in a cul-de-sac connects down to Pine Avenue.
Ms. Staar said the applicant will improve Pine Avenue to have a total of six lanes along the project front.
Mr. Lee said the road improvements will take place before the houses are constructed. He said the first occupancy for this phase will take place in summer of 2023.
