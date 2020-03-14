Chino Police Department is accepting applications for its Spring Citizen Academy, scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays April 30 through June 25.
Participants will receive training on several aspects of law enforcement through presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities. Space is limited.
Residents can apply at https://chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/s1tc8f8d1ehar2p/
Information: Natalie Aguirre at naguirre@chinopd.org or 334-3510.
