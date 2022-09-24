Salem Christian Homes, a non-profit organization in Chino that provides residential homes and care for adults with developmental disabilities, will celebrate its 60th anniversary next month.
An anniversary gala called “Through the Decades” had to be delayed for two years because of COVID, but will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario.
Rod Bollins, chief executive officer, said Salem’s mission is to provide Christ-centered residential care for adults so that they may thrive and enjoy life.
“We see every person as created in the image of God and therefore worthy of incredible value,” Mr. Bollins said.
Salem does not require its residents or staff to profess faith or Christianity.
Cindy Behnke of Salem’s development team said the organization helps its residents reach their full potential. “Salem loves each resident uniquely and helps them grow as individuals” she said.
Ms. Behnke said some residents live an independent lifestyle, depending on their functioning. Some do their own laundry and hold jobs, she said. Most residents attend day programs.
Mr. Bollins said Salem provides peace to families who are anxious over what happens to their loved one when they’re not with them providing care.
“We’ve been doing this for 60 years and we want to be able to last another 60 years or more to relieve that anxiety from families,” Mr. Bollins said.
Salem houses 110 residents in its 20 homes. Eight homes are in Chino and others are in Ontario, Jurupa Valley, and Upland.
Seventy percent of residents have their own bedroom and others share with a roommate, Mr. Bollins said.
The organization receives funding from the state which covers about 85 percent of its overall budget, Mr. Bollins said. The other 15 percent comes from fundraisers and donations.
Salem was founded in 1960 as a school program for children in Bellflower.
California did not fund schooling for children with developmental disabilities so five families came together to open the school, he said. A campus was later purchased in Ontario.
As needs increased, Salem opened a dormitory campus in 1968 on Philadelphia Street in Chino to provide day-school and residential care.
In the 1990s, the state passed a law banning large campuses for people with developmental disabilities because they were considered institutions, Mr. Bollins said. The state wanted people with disabilities to be integrated into the local communities through residential homes in neighborhoods, he said.
The organization opened its first group home in Ontario in 1980.
Salem delivers residential care through the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. The regional center serves as the intermediary between Salem and the residents’ families, Mr. Bollins said.
Salem’s gala will focus on raising money to upgrade its fleet of vans and feature auctions, entertainment, and dinner. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at salemchristianhomes.org. Information: (909) 614-0575.
