The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host an emergency preparedness workshop from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 inside the gym at the stake center, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. at Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Presenters will be Denise School from the Chino Police Department’s emergency preparedness division and Christopher Eddy, emergency services analyst for the City of Chino Hills.
After the presentations, participants may visit various information booths. Vendors will not be selling products but links will be provided where the products can be purchased. Booths will include information on 72-hour kits, generators, water supply, communication, ham radio, shelter, medical supplies, comfort kits, animal preparation, transportation considerations, three-month food storage, and utility shut-off. Information: Shannon Hoover at shannonhoover@gmail.com.
