The first flag created for the City of Chino Hills 30 years ago with the white background and original logo will remain the city flag.
The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to keep the flag as is, despite holding a design contest and choosing three winners from 49 entries. The winners were recognized at the beginning of the meeting and given prizes ranging from $50 to $150.
Holding the contest was controversial before it even got off the ground, when Councilmen Art Bennett and Ray Marquez expressed reservations during the October meeting when the proposal was on the agenda.
Councilman Brian Johsz suggested the contest when he was mayor to celebrate the city’s approaching 30th anniversary celebration in December 2021.
“My thought was to go to the public and have our best and brightest put together some proposals,” he said.
High school-age contest participants were very creative, he said, designing everything from quail to modern art.
Councilman Peter Rogers said there was some confusion when residents thought the city meant to change the logo.
Councilman Art Bennett said Tuesday he didn’t see “any reason whatsoever to even have the contest” and received numerous comments from residents opposed to changing the flag.
Mayor Ray Marquez expressed the same sentiments he did in October about having pride in the city flag that has been part of the community for the last 30 years.
“I recommend we keep it that way for another 30 years,” he said.
The six-member Flag Design Committee agreed from the beginning that the flag must have three key elements: green rolling hills, an oak tree, and the red-tailed hawk. They selected the winners and submitted the artwork to the city’s graphic designer to enhance the colors and make minor revisions.
Councilman Rogers said many residents didn’t know that the city even had a flag
The only locations are inside and outside City Hall, the Community Center, Community Park, and the county government center in San Bernardino.
