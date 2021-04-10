The Ayala High School Choirs are holding student auditions for vocal ensemble, men’s ensemble, women’s ensemble, mixed choir, and jazz choir in person from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23 and virtually from Monday, April 26 to Friday, April 30.
The auditions are for students in eighth grade who are entering Ayala High in 2021, students in grades 10 to 12 who are transferring to Ayala in 2021 and for current Ayala students in grades 9 to 12.
Auditions are by appointment and may be made by visiting ayala choirs.org.
The choirs perform at the school and in the community including at fall and spring concerts, festivals, a benefit concert, sporting events, the annual holiday Madrigal Feaste and Disneyland.
Choirs may perform in competitions with a spring tour in 2022. Previous tours have included Boston, Nashville, Washington D.C,. Chicago, Hawaii and Peru.
Information: choir director Robert Davis, robert_davis@chino.k12.ca.us.
