Brewery and auto parts store could spur business

A brewery and auto parts store are expected to boost the Chino Hills Shopping Center at the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue as part of a continuing effort to upgrade the older center.
I&I Brewing
A Chino microbrewery called I & I Brewing that has been located on Edison Avenue since 2012 has submitted an application to the City of Chino Hills for a brewery at the former Shamrocks Grille & Pub.
The owners propose a restaurant and small-scale entertainment venue.
The application calls for improvements to the building’s façade and remodel of the restaurant area.
I&I owners Kashi Mason and Charles Foster both live in the neighborhood behind the shopping center.
“We’ve been wanting to move into a retail space and serve food,” Mr. Mason said. “It’s a great spot for us and we could walk there from our homes.”
If all goes as planned, they hope to open in summer.
Mr. Mason said the proposed hours of operation are seven days a week: noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays unless there is a late-running sporting event.
Mr. Mason said the business will close an hour before midnight on weekends to ensure compatibility with the neighbors.
The former Shamrocks created problems for neighbors on Cherry Drive and other streets west of the business, because of noise, loud music and nuisance issues.
The bar eventually shut down in 2018 after illegal drug activity and multiple felony arrests resulted in the suspension of its liquor license and a permanent ban on alcohol sales, according to Champion archives.
The Chino Hills Police Department responded to more than 200 calls for service from 2017 to 2018.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts
The building plans for the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts have been approved, said building official Winston Ward.
The 12,700-square-foot business will move into the Line Drive Baseball Academy located near the 99 Cent Store.
O’Reilly’s must go through a zoning clearance before permits can be pulled, Mr. Ward said.
He predicted O’Reilly’s would move in before the brewery.
A representative for O’Reilly’s did not return telephone calls or emails.
In December 2020, Grocery Outlet took over Big Lots but not before improvements were made to the interior, exterior and parking lot.
Three months earlier, Wood Investments Companies of Costa Mesa purchased the 99 Cents Only store for $2.5 million. The acquisition included the adjacent Party House Liquor Store.
The city has long been working to improve the center but has found it challenging because it is owned by four companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.