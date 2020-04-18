Although the Chino Valley YMCA has laid off employees and temporarily closed its fitness facility at Ayala Park in Chino because of the coronavirus outbreak, its remaining staff members are finding ways to serve the community.
As of this week, the West End YMCA, the umbrella organization for the Chino Valley YMCA, had laid off 131 staff members, according to Chino Valley YMCA branch director Brian Rachielles in an email Tuesday to YMCA board members. Information was not available on how many of those were from the Chino Valley branch.
The Y has been sharing online fitness options, such as ymca360.org with its members, as well as daily work out plans, and curriculum materials for parents who are home-schooling during the coronavirus outbreak.
The West End YMCA staff has also been offering childcare for essential workers, and non-emergency medical transportation in Ontario.
In the past week, the Chino Valley YMCA staff began using Y vehicles to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Chino, in a partnership with the city of Chino and its Senior Center.
“We’re creating plans at each branch for a variety of different re-opening dates,” Mr. Rachielles said in the email. “These plans include staged staff re-hiring based on the needs and programs that we feel will be effective and important immediately upon opening, and programs that we’ll phase in more slowly over time. We expect that there will be changes in the health regulations that we will need to consider as well, all of which are unknowns at this point.”
The Chino Valley YMCA is located at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino.
For questions about mem bership status, email mem bership@weymca.org. Information about the Chino Valley YMCA can be found on its Facebook page.
