Fewer than five residents attend meeting

A sparse audience attended the public scoping meeting for the Paradise Ranch project in Carbon Canyon held Wednesday in the Chino Hills Community Center.
Chino Hills planning manager Michael Hofflinger told the audience that 82 homes could have been built but 50 units are proposed.
Curtis Zacuto and Jenny Mailhot of EcoTierra, the consulting firm hired by the city to conduct an environmental impact report, said technical studies are either completed or underway on biological resources, greenhouse gas impacts, traffic, and other areas. Residents of Oak Tree Downs whose homes back up to the property were concerned about oak tree removal, wildlife impact, excess traffic, and impact on property values.
