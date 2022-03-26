Chino Hills-based EdActs Global founder Fred Ramirez, left, and his son Alex, right, present Chino Neighborhood House board member Erica Moreno with a donation of socks during the organization’s drive to distribute 4,000 socks in the Chino Valley and elsewhere in California. EdActs Global partnered with Bombas to distribute the socks to Boys Republic, CVUSD CARE Closet, Chino Neighborhood House, and Isaiah’s Rock. EdActs Global also partnered with Ronald McDonald House in Orange County, Segrestrom High School in Santa Ana, and Cold Spring School District in Santa Barbara. Students from the school distributed the socks to their local homeless and women shelters.
