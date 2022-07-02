World War II Army nurse Jeanne Wood of Chino Hills died at the age of 100 on June 8, 2022.
Ms. Wood was a resident of Oakmont Senior Living in Chino Hills for the last seven years.
Her funeral was held on Monday at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Ms. Wood enlisted as a second lieutenant and was promoted to first lieutenant.
She was part of the Army Nurse Corps dispatched to England to serve injured soldiers flown in from the European theater.
She worked 18 to 24 hours at a time caring for the sick.
Her assignment was to set up a central supply room, but supplies were short.
To connect IVs, she boiled tubing and worked with the lab man to melt glass straws over a burner to make connectors to the IV solution.
Ms. Wood escaped a bombing that destroyed a nearby building and was also caught in an air raid.
The nurse was on her way to the South Pacific when the war ended.
She arrived in New York on the Queen Mary with a team of nurses in 1945.
After the war, she continued her career as a registered nurse, working at Northrop Aircraft, Lockheed Aircraft, General Dynamics, and the Pomona Valley Hospital.
Ms. Wood was the only female commander in the history of American Legion Post 299 in Chino, where she served in 1970 and 1971.
Her first husband, the late Jack Haines, was also a commander.
She held officer positions in the Legion’s district and area levels, and leadership roles in the Auxiliary.
Ms. Wood’s family and Auxiliary friends celebrated her 100th birthday at the American Legion Hall.
Ms. Wood, born on September 28, 1921, is survived by her daughters Judith Sanders of Chino Hills (and her husband Don), and Jeanine Haines of Pomona. She is also survived by her sister Audrey Minnich of Connecticut, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Haines, and her second husband, Russell Wood, both veterans.
