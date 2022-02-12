In-N-Out owner inspires crowd

Approximately 550 attendees including clergy, laypeople, community leaders, military and first responders gathered bright and early Tuesday morning for the third annual Chino Valley Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast held at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.
The event, with the theme “A Hope and a Future,” featured Mayors Ray Marquez of Chino Hills and Eunice Ulloa of Chino along with several pastors in the two cities who focused on Bible passages and prayer for the community, families, schools, and the nation.
The keynote speaker was CEO and owner of In-N-Out Burger Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and her husband Sean who were interviewed by Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.
Ms. Snyder-Ellingson, 39, took over as president of In-N-Out in 2010 and became sole owner in 2017 after the deaths of her father, uncle and grandparents.
Ms. Snyder-Ellingson shared her personal story of a tumultuous life that included three unsuccessful marriages when she was in her 20s, family deaths, and the role faith plays in her life.
The couple discussed the struggles they have experienced and their gratefulness for God’s redemptive grace.
“We both had enough failures in our lives and had received God’s grace,” Ms. Snyder-Ellingson said. “So if we could still be used by God, that would be the greatest thing ever.”
Together, the couple co-founded Army of Love that acts as an “outstretched arm of the body of Christ” to embrace people in need of direction, encouragement, prayer, and healing.
The non-profit group consists of trained volunteers who are mobilized to meet the needs presented to them, she said.
They also discussed the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation created by In-N-Out Burger in 2016 to help improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance abuse and/or human trafficking.
Her uncle, Rich Snyder, began the tradition of adding Scripture verses on the cups and wrappers in the early 1990s, before he died in a plane crash in 1993.
Sylvia Nash of Chino Hills, prayer breakfast committee chairwoman, said the purpose of the event, which began three years ago, is to support community leaders through prayer and the reaffirmation of the spiritual values on which the nation was founded.
Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to Caring for the Hills that helps the needy in Los Serranos and surrounding areas, and Olive Crest, a non-profit group that helps abused and neglected children.
