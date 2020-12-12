Mona Houston, warden of the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino, announced Tuesday she will be transferring to the California Institution for Women (CIW), also in Chino, to serve as warden, effective Monday, Jan. 4.
Jennifer Core, chief deputy warden, said, “She’s coming over here and we’re glad to have her.” There currently is no warden at CIW.
Ms. Houston told members of the CIM citizen advisory committee during an online/conference call meeting that she is leaving the men’s prison “but not the community.” Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez, who serves on the men’s committee, said Ms. Houston is a remarkable lady and he's happy she is staying local.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will make an announcement on who will replace her as the new warden for CIM, Ms. Houston said.
Ms. Houston was the CIM warden since August 2019, having replaced Dean Borders who retired after 30 years in the CDCR.
Ms. Houston started her 29-year career as an account clerk II at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in 1991 and rose through the ranks. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business accounting.
