Food for Life Ministry will host its annual Thanksgiving grocery distribution 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The organization distributes food 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way, off Yorba and Schaefer avenues in Chino.
Residents should bring identification.
Information: 627-3663.
