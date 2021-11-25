Cooks and helpers needed
Volunteers are needed to help with the annual “Breakfast with Santa” that will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Helpers are needed from 7 to 11 a.m. to prepare the breakfast including cooking, setting up, cleaning up, and anything else required in the kitchen.
To sign up, call Mrs. Voigt at (909) 262-5506.
The City of Chino Hills will provide crafts, activities, and photos with Santa.
Cost is $15 per person, with children under one-year-old free.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Dec. 8 by visiting chinohills.org/events.
Gratitude Walk open to community
A “Gratitude Walk” will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Cypress Trails Park, 6751 Schaefer Ave. in Chino, on the southeast corner of Schaefer and Cypress avenues.
Chino resident Alisa Kuhns invites the community to “enjoy the benefits of fresh air, sunshine, walking, and meeting smiling neighbors, while focusing on what we’re grateful for and how we can bring more self-care, relaxation and joy into our holiday season.”
Information: Ms. Kuhns at balancedabundancehealth coach@gmail.com or on Facebook at Balanced Abundance Health Coaching.
Snowman wreath class Nov. 29
Seniors 50 plus can make a festive snowman wreath during a “Door Décor and More” class to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Community Building, 5443 B Street in Chino. To register, visit bit.ly/chinoseniors or call (909) 334-3271.
Mail letters to Santa Claus
Children who would like to write to Santa Claus will be able to drop letters off in mailboxes that will deliver directly to the North Pole from Chino Hills. Mailbox locations are at the City Hall Recreation Office, 14000 City Center Drive, and the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
To receive a response, letters must be dropped off or received between now and Friday, Dec. 10. Expect a response in one week.
The mailing address is Santa Claus—North Pole, c/o Chino Hills Community Services Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California 91709.
Art and crafts at Discovery Center
To celebrate “National Leftovers Day,” the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center will host an arts and crafts event, free of charge, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
All materials used will be leftovers from previous crafts projects. Signups are not necessary. Participants may drop in anytime during the four-hour period.
Church to give away produce
The Chino Valley Chinese-English Church will distribute produce boxes to the community from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 3 at the church at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. All are welcome regardless of income.
Two hundred boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables will be given away on a first come, first served basis.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782.
Bethlehem reenactment
An outdoor event free to the community called “Walk Through Bethlehem” will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills.
Visitors will enter the parking lot through a gate and come upon a scene representing Old Town Bethlehem including a nativity with animals.
Volunteers will be dressed in clothing of that era and booths will be set up with canvas sides to resemble little shops featuring demonstrations such as candle-making and pottery making.
Children will be able to make Christmas crafts.
There will be fresh-made bread, fruit, and a cookie stand, all free.
Chino Hills Police toy drive
Residents who would like to donate to the Chino Hills Police Department toy drive may drop off unwrapped toys on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 29 to Friday, Dec. 17 at 14077 Peyton Drive.
Gifts for teens and sports equipment are especially needed. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Toy donation Nov. 29-Dec. 9
Chino police will collect unwrapped toys for children in its front lobby, 5451 Guardian Way in Chino. Toys can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Information: facebook.com/chinopolicedept.
Christmas open house
Supervisor Curt Hagman will host a fourth district Christmas open house with appetizers and holiday cheer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at his office at the Chino Hills government center, 14000 City Center Drive.
Information: (909) 465-5265.
Toy drop off Dec. 9
Residents may drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the Chino Hills Self Storage, 15315 Red Barn Court in Chino Hills or the Chino Self Storage, 15950 Euclid Ave. between now and Thursday, Dec. 9 when the toys will be collected.
Toys will be distributed to children in the community for Christmas.
Christmas pajama party for children
A pajama party for children will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, for children ages 6 to 12 during “Kids’ Night Out,” to give parents a night off. Children will play games, create arts and crafts, and participate in activities. A light dinner will be served. Cost is $25 per child. To register: visit chinohills.org/events.
Princess Tea at theater Dec. 4 and 5
The Chino Hills High School Theatre Department will present “Princess Tea Meet and Greet” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 at the school theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. The program will begin with an opening number, followed by a meet and greet of favorite princesses in costume including the snow queen and her sister, Alice and friends, Peter and Wendy, and many more. The event will include light refreshments, crafts, and photo opportunities.
Tickets are $10 for children under 12, and $15 for adults.
To purchase tickets, visit theatreatchhs.seatyourself.biz.
Chino Hills tree lighting ceremony
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony and festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. The ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m. with visits from Santa Claus from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To celebrate the city’s 30th birthday, special giveaways will be held.
The event will include arts and crafts, a boutique vendor fair, and games. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available.
St. Margaret Mary holiday boutique
A holiday boutique with more than 20 vendors and photos with Santa Claus will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, 12664 Central Ave. in Chino. The boutique is open to the public and proceeds will benefit the school.
Chino Tree lighting ceremony
Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the City of Chino’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 on the Chino City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Refreshments will be served at this free event. Information: (909) 334-3306.
Holiday luncheon Dec. 8
Chino Valley Chamber will host its annual holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Vellano Estate by Wedgewood Weddings, 2441 Vellano Club Drive, Chino Hills. Tickets are $65 for Chamber members, $80 for non-members.
Food and toys can be donated, which will be given to Isaiah’s Rock and Chino Neighborhood House in Chino. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Luncheon for seniors 50+
The City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will hold a Christmas luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 for $10 per ticket at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 15, limited to Chino Hills residents, two tickets per household. Tickets may be purchased at the Community Center.
Chino Hills boat parade Dec. 10
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills will celebrate the return of the boat parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Boats, hitched to vehicles, will start at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, travel north on Peyton, and east on Boys Republic Drive.
A mandatory meeting for parade participants will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The Kiwanis Club is also seeking non-boat entries such as bands, equestrians, golf carts and others.
Chino Valley Community Church will host an after-party following the parade including live music, baked goods, warm drinks, and Santa Claus.
The Kiwanis Club will present awards for Best Lights, Best Humor/Originality, Most Patriotic, and a Mayor’s Award.
Registration packets may be picked up at the Community Center at 14250 Peyton Drive, the recreation office at City Hall at 14000 City Center Drive, or visit chinohills.org/boatparade to register online.
For business sponsorships, call Kiwanis Club treasurer Sheran Voigt at (909) 262-5506. Information: (909) 364-2700 or email communityservices@chinohills.org.
Youth Christmas Parade and Fair
The City of Chino invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at the Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
The youth parade begins at 9 a.m. on the corner of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue and ends at Chino Avenue.
A Holiday Fair and Carnival featuring a craft fair, rides, entertainment, and food is also available. Information: Carolyn Owens Community Center, (909) 334-3258 or email communityservices@cityofchino.org.
No passports during holidays
There will be no passport services at Chino Hills City Hall from Monday, Dec. 6 to Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Passport information and the online appointment system can be accessed at chinohills.org/passports.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Make a Child Smile returns Dec. 15
Chino Valley firefighters will provide holiday shopping sprees to pre-selected Chino Valley school district students for the annual Make a Child Smile event at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Walmart in Chino.
The event, which includes photos with Santa, crafts, and lunch, is by invitation only.
Firefighters and local law enforcement motorcycle officers will escort school buses with children and their chaperones to the event.
Breakfast with Santa in Hills
The annual “Breakfast with Santa” will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is $15 per person, with children under one-year-old free.
The Chino Hills Kiwanis Club will prepare the breakfast. The event will include activities, crafts, and photos with Santa.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Visit chinohills.org/events.
Contest for Christmas homes
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual holiday home decorating contest where winners will be chosen for their outdoor decorations in three categories: rookie of the year, best theme, and classic holiday.
Entry deadline is Friday, Dec. 10.
Entry forms are available at the City Hall recreation office, 14000 City Center Drive, or by visiting chinohills.org/holi dayhomedecorating.
Judging will take place the week of Dec. 15 and winners will be notified by Dec. 17. They will receive a yard sign, gift certificate, and recognition at the Jan. 11, 2022 city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.