Property owners have until Thursday, Dec. 10 to pay the first installment of their property taxes to avoid a 10 percent penalty, according to San Bernardino County Tax Collector’s office.
Payments can be made online, by phone, by mail, and in person.
Taxpayers can use www. Mytaxcollector.com, or call (909) 387-8308 or (760) 241-8829 to pay using a checking or savings account free of charge.
Mailed payments should be sent to SBC Tax Collector at 268 West Hospitality Lane, First Floor, San Bernardino, California, 92415-0360.
Only payments with a USPS postmark cancellation on or before Dec. 10 will be considered timely.
In accordance with Revenue and Taxation Code §2503.2(b), the San Bernardino County Tax Collector requires taxpayers who make an aggregate payment of $50,000 or more per year to submit their payment by ACH credit or wire transfer.
For San Bernardino County’s bank account information, call Tax Collector at 387-8308 or email TCAc counting@atc.sbcounty.gov.
Taxpayers who have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a waiver of penalties on late payments resulting from the pandemic.
Residents should visit www.Mytaxcollector.com to obtain information on the COVID-19 penalty relief application. Information can also be obtained by calling 387-8308.
Payments can be made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers are required to wear a face covering and have their temperature taken at a contactless kiosk inside the building entrance.
Residents should bring a copy of their tax bill.
