After a sell-out crowd for the first “Movie in the Park….ing Lot,” the City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its second movie, “UglyDolls,” at 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Shoppes overflow parking lot.
The 2019 computer-animated comedy film is based on the plush toys of the same name that try to find acceptance despite their flaws.
The movie will be shown on a 50-foot big screen at a cost of $10 per vehicle.
Moviegoers must remain in their vehicles or may watch from an open-air truck bed or an SUV with the back door or hatch open.
A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside their vehicle with six feet of physical distance from other patrons.
Residents are encouraged to order from restaurants at The Shoppes.
To register, visit chinohills.org/drive-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.