Chino Valley Community Chorus will conduct rehearsals from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday nights at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave.
The group is open to singers 16 and over. There are no auditions, and all musical abilities are accepted. Visit Chino Valley Community Chorus on Facebook or email chinochorus@gmail.com.
