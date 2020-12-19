Like many families, Alan and Sally Garrett strung Christmas lights on their house when they first moved to Chino Hills as newlyweds in 1987 and called it “good.”
In the early 2000s, their two young children at the time, Jennifer and Josh, didn’t think it was enough. Each year, they urged their dad to put more and more lights up at their home at 13841 Evening Terrace Drive.
“It got to the point that I found a company back East that made a box that would turn lights on and off with a command from a computer,” he said. “Back then it was a revolutionary idea. I choreographed the on-offs of the lights to one song.”
There was no looking back.
“Fueled by Josh’s belief there were no limits in life and Jennifer’s belief that Christmas should be year round, it got bigger each year,” he said.
His wife was fully supportive with “one condition”—in the age of high-tech gizmos, the light show needed to include traditional Christmas lights, so even though the lights are now LEDs, they are on old-fashioned light strings, Mr. Garrett said.
Super weekend
Each weekend in November, Mr. Garrett gets the lights and props ready for advance work. The weekend before Thanksgiving is “super weekend” where the family spends four days installing everything, rain or shine.
Each year, he adds a song. “It takes about 30 hours to program a single song and each year, I adapt old songs to the new display, so we’ve got 20 or more songs playing now,” he said. “They just loop so if you miss your favorite, it’ll be back in an hour.”
The Carol of the Bells, Joy to the World, and Wizards in Winter seem to be the favorites, he said. Do you Here What I Hear and Little Drummer Boy have gotten applause. “It’s a little weird when you’re sitting in your living room and people are clapping,” he said.
Like his dad
Most of the songs are up-tempo versions with one exception. “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” is a slow song done in blues and greens that is a tribute to his dad.
“It was his favorite song and he loved blue Christmas lights,” he said.
Mr. Garrett said his desire to decorate his house may have even started with his dad who in the early 1960s won the City of Anaheim Christmas decorating contest.
“The city gave him a Santa Claus trophy that sat on our mantle for my entire childhood,” Mr. Garrett said.
Technical creativity
Mr. Garrett deconstructs the song into beats, bars and measures to help him create timings that he uses to program the lights. He then takes all 100 or so light fixtures and tells them via computer programming to be on, off, flash, or fade. A computer in his house sends commands over ethernet cables to controller boxes in the yard. The light strings are controlled by the controller boxes.
“We once estimated more than 5,000 bulbs in the display,” he said.
His occupation and background do not lend itself to this spectacular production.
Mr. Garrett is in the healthcare business.
He admits to a “creative streak.” When asked why he continues to do this every year he responded, “At first, it was because Jennifer and Josh loved it. I really liked the creative/technical part of it too,” he said. “Now, it’s really because people love it.”
When he gets frustrated that something isn’t working right or gets tired of it, his wife reminds him of the cards, cookies, smiles and hugs they have received over the years.
Sharing love
“One year we came home to a plate of cookies and a note that said, “we love your lights,” he said.
This year, when his wife was walking their dog, several neighbors stopped her and said thank you for the lights.
His daughter Jennifer is now an elementary school teacher and her new husband is part of the family light show team.
“I know Josh and my dad look down from heaven with a big smile and a few new ideas,” Mr. Garrett said. “And Sally and I still look out the window every once in a while to see if anybody is watching the lights.”
“And with how disrupted all our lives have been by COVID-19 this year, maybe we all need the lights even more.”
