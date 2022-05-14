Trash rate protest ballot fails in Chino Hills

=
By Marianne Napoles
Although Chino Hills trash customers submitted 6,680 protest ballots against trash rate hikes, the number fell short of the 11,390 needed to defeat the increases.
Scott Koppel, the city’s Prop. 218 consultant, announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting that of the 6,680 ballots returned by customers, 858 could not be counted because they were not filled out correctly.
“They were either not signed or not properly marked,” he said.
Mr. Koppel said 5,529 were scanned and counted.
A Prop. 218 vote has never passed in the city’s history.
California voters in 1996 approved a statewide ballot measure called Prop. 218, drafted by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers’ Association, that prohibits cities to impose certain taxes or fees without a notice sent to the customers, or property owners.
Unless a majority protests the fees, the city cannot impose the increases.
“This is not an approval process but a protest process,” explained Chino Hills City Attorney Mark Hensley. “This is exactly what the city is required to do under Prop. 218.”
Lyn Gruber, also a Prop. 218 consultant, said Chino Hills has a higher return rate of protest ballots than many other cities because of the extra efforts the City of Chino Hills makes to inform residents about the increases.
Ms. Gruber said the city mails out a letter and explanation of the rate increases and includes a return envelope of a different color.
This year’s color was pink.
The color helps city officials distinguish the envelopes from the rest of the mail.
Counting began at 10 a.m. at city hall on Tuesday and concluded prior to the public hearing.
The Chino Hills City Council voted to approve the increase 4-1, with Councilman Brian Johsz opposed.
Mr. Johsz said the following day that he wanted to be consistent with how he voted earlier on the solid rate increase, which also was a no vote.
“The rates that were approved are not the best trash rates that could have been available for our residents,” Mr. Johsz said. “With inflation and other costs for good and services increasing, I won’t support our residents having to pay more than needed to.”
Councilman Johsz said some residents and businesses might be required to spend much more, perhaps hundreds more, during the time period of the approved rates.
“The pocketbooks of Chino Hills families are already being squeezed and I won’t support this increase,” he said.
Mr. Johsz is the vice president of government affairs for Athens Services, a refuse company that was vying for the city’s trash contract and proposed the lowest residential and commercial rates of the four trash firms that were advanced to the final stage of selection.
On July 1, residents will see an increase on their trash bill from $25.02 per month to $26.25 per month the first year.
The rates would increase every year for the next five years, up to a maximum of five percent per year, but could be less.
Waste Management will start its contract with the city on July 1.
Residents will receive a bill directly from Waste Management but there might be a slight overlap with the City of Chino Hills utility bill covering the end of June, said city officials.
