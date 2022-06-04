Mom cherishes every moment with her daughter

When Gina Martinez celebrated her daughter’s ninth birthday on May 9, she felt a sense of dread.
Her daughter, Delilah, was diagnosed at age 2 with a rare disease and a life expectancy of five to 10 years.
“I’m sure most mothers feel excited when their child turns a year older,” Ms. Martinez said. “As for me, I’m the opposite. I’m scared. Every year I ask myself is this it?”
Ms. Martinez, 31, lives in Chino with her children, Delilah and Damian in the College Park community.
Delilah has Hurler Syndrome, a rare disease affecting one in 100,000 people, also known as mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) type one.
It is a disorder causing an accumulation of complex sugars in bodily cells which causes developmental delay, cognitive decline, and cardiac issues, according to the National Center of Biological Information (NCBI).
Ms. Martinez said she felt something wasn’t right after noticing a delay in Delilah’s ability to crawl and eat. Delilah would choke and gag on her formula and her hands started to form in a claw-like shape, she said.
“I’ll never forget the day she was diagnosed,” Ms. Martinez said. “Her doctor walked into the room and immediately said she has Hurler Syndrome and my first thought was, well what is that and is there a cure?”
Delilah’s doctor told Ms. Martinez that children with Hurler Syndrome have a life expectancy of five to 10 years.
“When he told me that, I blacked out,” she said. “I didn’t want to hear that. I don’t think any mother would want to imagine losing their child, but I had to stay positive,” she said.
Ms. Martinez said if Delilah had been diagnosed earlier, she could have received a bone transplant and treatment that would have helped alleviate her symptoms and given her a normal life span. Since Delilah didn’t have the physical features of Hurler Syndrome as a baby, it wasn’t detected until later on, she said.
Delilah has vision loss and respiratory, bone, heart, and brain issues.
Every week since she was two, Delilah has undergone a six-hour session of enzyme therapy in Orange County where the fluid is replaced through a port on the left side of her body.
“I’ve explained to her that it’s just medicine to help her feel better, so she’s used to it now and sleeps through the whole thing. It’s a normal part of our routine,” Ms. Martinez said.
Delilah attended E.J. Marshall Elementary School in Chino but is now home-schooled after losing her vision in 2018.
Excessive fluid was discovered in her brain that damaged her optic nerves, Ms. Martinez said.
“I remember she kept trying to see and it was hard for her to cope,” Ms. Martinez said. “She was very active and used to love running around, dancing and watching TV. I had to become her eyes.”
After losing her sight, Delilah found a new love for music, specifically Michael Jackson and Disney music.
Ms. Martinez said Delilah and her 12-year-old brother, Damian, have a close relationship. “She’s his best friend, his ride or die,” Ms. Martinez said.
Her son has dealt with children bullying him because of his sister. When Ms. Martinez picked him up from school one day with Delilah at her side, Damian came out with tears in his eyes.
“He begged me not to bring her anymore because they kept picking on him and he wanted to protect her,” she said. “It’s not the children’s fault, they don’t know any better.”
Ms. Martinez said sometimes parents will tell their children not to stare at Delilah when they seem curious about her. She said she struggles dealing with rude comments from children and parents.
“I really want to encourage parents to tell their children to greet children with special needs because when you’re telling them to look away, you’re teaching them to avoid kids with special needs,” Ms. Martinez said. “Delilah loves attention, she loves to say hi and enjoys when people greet her.”
Ms. Martinez said that she has found a passion for giving advice to parents of special needs children.
“I became very interested in other conditions and sometimes meet up or talk on the phone with parents,” she said. “I just want to help parents out there so they can understand they’re not alone.”
Ms. Martinez doesn’t have much free time since she is Delilah’s full-time caregiver.
She copes with stress by spending time with family, friends, and taking walks.
She also makes sure to spend quality time with her son to remind him he’s not left out.
Ms. Martinez said despite all Delilah has gone through, she is strong and makes light of situations by being funny and sassy.
“She likes to joke around. She has a little character in her. She accepts what she’s going through and remains a happy girl,” Ms. Martinez said. “I want to keep her as happy as she can be and cherish every moment with her.”
