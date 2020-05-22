Chino Valley Fire District will hold a public hearing for residents to object to their notice of violating the district's weed abatement policy.
The meeting will be held online at 4 p.m. at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1178703259964554510.
Residents can also listen to the meeting by phone at 1-866-901-6455 and enter attendee number 633-764-040.
Written comments will be accepted before the meeting by contacting Deputy Fire Marshal Austin Ott at 902-5260.
A list of properties in violation is available on the fire district’s website at chinovalleyfire.org or on the bulletin board near the main entrance of the administration building at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: 902-5260.
