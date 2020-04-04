Jeanine Robbins (left) and Linda Goss of Christ Lutheran Church in Chino
Submitted photo

Jeanine Robbins (left) and Linda Goss of Christ Lutheran Church in Chino assemble “blessing bags” given to the Social Work Action Group via Chino Community Services Manager Ted Bistarkey for distribution to the homeless. Pastor Roy Robbins said anyone who would like to donate items to the church’s ongoing ministry to the needy, or anyone in need of pantry items, may call him at (714) 392-1366.

