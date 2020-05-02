Summer in Chino will be vastly different this year as the city has cancelled the popular Fireworks Spectacular held at Ayala Park in late June and the family-friendly movies held each Friday during the warm months on the city hall lawn.
The cancellations fall in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order against large social gatherings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Safe and sane fireworks will be sold as usual in Chino, but details on how those sales will be handled have not yet been announced.
Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro, who is the spokesperson for Chino, said the city expects to learn by mid-May if the Chino Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Concerts in the Park program on Thursday nights on the city hall lawn.
“It is anticipated that the first major city-sponsored event will be the Halloween Spooktacular (in October),” Mrs. Castro said.
“Other events, such as the State of the City, are being postponed or are undergoing a change in format or delivery,” she said. “(We are) reviewing city events and programming to determine which can be rescheduled, redesigned or resumed, but at this point, it is too soon to make determinations given the unknown timeline and implementation of the governor’s four phase reopening plan.”
Gov. Newsom has outlined a four-phase plan to re-open the state from his “stay-at- home” order issued in mid-March. The last phase would allow large gatherings, such as concerts.
Chino plans to reopen city hall, the police department and its services yard to the public on Monday, May 18, Mrs. Castro said. Between now and that date, the city will implement safety equipment and procedures to “ensure the safety of the public and employees,” she said.
Household hazardous waste drop-offs at the services yard will resume May 23.
City staff members, who have been alternating working at home and working at city hall to help provide social distancing, will all return to city hall on Monday, May 4, Mrs. Castro said.
City parks will remain open for passive recreation, and their parking lots will be open. City tennis courts have also been reopened.
The skate park at Ayala Park, the Splash Pad water feature at Monte Vista Park and city recreation centers and classes will remain closed until the state lifts its ban against large gatherings, Ms. Castro said.
Individual and family counseling through the city’s Human Services Department has been offered remotely throughout the shutdown period.
