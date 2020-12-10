Chino police are looking for the person suspected of shooting at two people after a car crash Saturday morning in the College Park area of the city.
Officers were called at 7:07 a.m. to the 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue on a report of a shooting, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
He said a 37-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Chino were shot at by an unidentified person after the crash.
“The victims were not struck by gunfire, however, bullet impacts were located on vehicles at the scene of the shooting,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
A description of the suspect was not released.
If arrested, the person could face charges of attempted murder with a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chino Police at 628-1234.
