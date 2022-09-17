A Chino Hills resident expressed concern about what he referred to as the lack of video security surveillance systems for many of the mail ballot drop boxes in San Bernardino County.
The Chino Valley Champion forwarded the resident’s concerns to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office and received the following response from Melissa Eickman, media specialist for the Registrar of Voters:
The requirements for unstaffed mail ballot drop boxes can be found in the California Code of Regulations sections 20130-20138
Section 20135(e) states: “If feasible, drop boxes shall be monitored by a video security surveillance system, or an internal camera that can capture digital images and/or video. A video security surveillance system can include existing systems on county, city, or private buildings.”
While there is no legal requirement for security cameras at each outdoor mail ballot drop box, it was our intention to strategically place as many drop boxes where they were visible to pre-existing video surveillance systems.
Many of our locations have video surveillance that the Registrar of Voters or local law enforcement can request when needed.
Additional criteria considered for drop box placement are:
•Accessible paths of travel for voters with disabilities
•Van accessible parking space
•Ability to securely bolt drop boxes into concrete
•Proximity to public transportation
•Population concentration
•Locations well lit at night
•Locations easily seen from the street
•Community-based locations
