The Chino Valley YMCA began hosting group exercise classes at its facility, 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
A YMCA membership is required.
Classes will be held outdoors in the pool area or on the basketball courts.
Proper social distancing protocols will be in place to provide a safe and sanitary environment, Chino Valley YMCA officials said.
There will be large squares marked down on the court to ensure adequate spacing is maintained.
Anyone attending a class should bring a mat, towel and water because sharing items will be prohibited.
Schedule of class
Mondays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; P3, 6 p.m.
Tuesdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Pilates, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; P3, 6 p.m.
Thursdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Body Sculpt, 6 p.m.
Fridays
Pilates/Core, 7:30 a.m.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445 or weymca.org.
