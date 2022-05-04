Chino police jailed a 36-year-old man April 27 on suspicion of sexually molesting a child, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Aaron Mendez, of Chino, is being held on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Officers were called at 2 p.m. April 27 to a Chino school after mandated reporters at the school told officers about a possible sexual molestation, learning a man had allegedly sexually assaulted the child, police said.
Mr. Mendez was arrested at 3:59 p.m. after he was located inside his car at Walnut Park, 4600 Walnut Ave. in Chino.
He was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.