The following is a list of just some of the homes in the Chino Valley that are keeping the Christmas spirit alive despite the pandemic.
Chino Hills
15763 Pistachio Street (won City of Chino Hills best of show in 2019), computer-controlled light show to music, 5 to 10 p.m., tune to 89.5 FM, at Sleepy Oak above Oak Ridge School (see photo).
13841 Evening Terrace, best animation in 2016 and 2016, at Valley View Drive in northern Chino Hills (see story on Page A1).
15771 Roan Drive (best holiday spirit in 2018)
3509 Bayberry Drive, (best holiday spirit in 2016 and 2019)
3910 Poplar Lane, (most energy efficient 2011)
16251 Cadmium Court, “the Chino Hills star,” 9½-feet tall star on top of house with 1,400 lights, off Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive
Lone decorated Christmas tree, Elinvar Drive, entrance to Chino Hills State Park.
Chino
8735 Quiet Woods St., synchronized 20-minute light show with music, 6 to 9 p.m. with snow every 20 minutes, lights run 5 to 11 p.m., the Preserve
3400 block of Spur Court off Branding Iron Place, synchronized light and music show, tune in to 90.5 FM, enter on Saddle Lane off Chino Avenue
Neighborhood south of Don Lugo High School, off Pipeline Avenue, including fully decorated house on the corner of Enrico Street and Tucker Avenue
Neighborhoods around Cypress Avenue, San Antonio Street and Walnut Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.