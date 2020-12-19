Christmas Lights

This home at 15763 Pistachio Street in Chino Hills features a synchronized light show that loops continuously from 5 to 10 p.m. A large snowman moves its mouth to the lyrics. The owner made all the decorations from metal: the two snowmen, snowflakes, starbursts, big trees, candy canes, and arches. Tune in to 89.5 FM. The home is off Peyton Drive and Valle Vista Drive at the top of the hill above Oak Ridge Elementary School.

 Submitted photo

The following is a list of just some of the homes in the Chino Valley that are keeping the Christmas spirit alive despite the pandemic.

Chino Hills

15763 Pistachio Street (won City of Chino Hills best of show in 2019), computer-controlled light show to music, 5 to 10 p.m., tune to 89.5 FM, at Sleepy Oak above Oak Ridge School (see photo).

13841 Evening Terrace, best animation in 2016 and 2016, at Valley View Drive in northern Chino Hills (see story on Page A1).

15771 Roan Drive (best holiday spirit in 2018)

3509 Bayberry Drive, (best holiday spirit in 2016 and 2019)

3910 Poplar Lane, (most energy efficient 2011)

16251 Cadmium Court, “the Chino Hills star,” 9½-feet tall star on top of house with 1,400 lights, off Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive

Lone decorated Christmas tree, Elinvar Drive, entrance to Chino Hills State Park.

Chino

8735 Quiet Woods St., synchronized 20-minute light show with music, 6 to 9 p.m. with snow every 20 minutes, lights run 5 to 11 p.m., the Preserve

3400 block of Spur Court off Branding Iron Place, synchronized light and music show, tune in to 90.5 FM, enter on Saddle Lane off Chino Avenue

Neighborhood south of Don Lugo High School, off Pipeline Avenue, including fully decorated house on the corner of Enrico Street and Tucker Avenue

Neighborhoods around Cypress Avenue, San Antonio Street and Walnut Avenue

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.