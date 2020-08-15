The Claremont Young Musicians Orchestra (CYMO) is holding tryouts for students seeking a spot in the 2020-21 season. Students should send video recordings with their applications.
Musicians in the Chino Valley ages 8 to 20 who play string, woodwind, brass, or percussion instruments may apply. They will be chosen in September and rehearsals will begin when health guidelines allow.
Information, cymo.org, 624-3614, rjscymo@aol.com.
