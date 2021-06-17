Chino Hills man jailed on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale, illegal firearm

Thirty pounds of marijuana was found inside a car during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Chino Hills, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Chino Hills man, police said.
James Harold St. John was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being prohibited from possessing ammunition.
Bail was set at $150,000, San Bernardino County jail records show.
Mr. St. John is expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Friday, June 18, records indicate.
Chino Hills police stopped a driver believed to have fled from a traffic collision around 1:40 a.m., said Deputy R. Turner.
The driver was arrested after the marijuana was found inside the car, the deputy said.
Deputies served a search warrant at 11:45 a.m. on a home in the 15300 block of Monterey Avenue in Chino Hills, finding 10 pounds of marijuana, more than 500 marijuana-related products and an illegal firearm, Deputy Turner said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
