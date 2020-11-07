Burn areas in Chino Hills could face mudslides with expected rain this weekend

With 100 percent chance of rain forecast for Chino and Chino Hills on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Valley Fire District are offering sand and sandbags at two fire stations in Chino Hills.
Residents can visit Station 64 on Carbon Canyon Road at Canon Lane, and Station 62 on Butterfield Ranch Road at Sagebrush Street, said city spokeswoman Denise Cattern.
Citizens with proof of residency will be issued 25 sandbags per household. Residents must bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags, city officials said,
“If your property requires significant sandbagging, visit a local hardware store to purchase necessary supplies. Some hardware stores may provide free sandbags,” Mrs. Cattern said.
Burn areas of Chino Hills
Chino Hills Public Works Department is doing visual inspections of city property in the recent Blue Ridge Fire’s burn areas next to neighborhoods in the Butterfield Ranch area south of Soquel Canyon Parkway.
“Priorities will be set for erosion control efforts on city property to mitigate concerns about rain run off due to the loss of vegetation on slopes,” Mrs. Cattern said. “City crews and contractors are working to clear debris and v-ditches on slopes behind homes and may place erosion control devices to direct runoff.”
She recommends residents living next to burn areas from the recent wildfire take precautions for the expected rainstorm.
They include:
•Access your property for proper drainage away from the house and toward the street. When a home is built, grading on the property is designed to move water away from the house and toward the street. Earth berms and swales direct water around the house and should be maintained. Property owners may, in some cases, make changes to their yard that hampers the flow of water.
•If your yard has underground drainage systems to take water to the street, check to make sure they are not clogged. Residents are encouraged to determine how water would flow from burned areas behind your home to the street. Take steps to direct any water or debris flow away from the house and to the street using items like sandbags or fencing.
Do not use straw or hay bales in lieu of sandbags. They do not perform as well as sandbags and can be washed away. The city does not place sandbags on private property.
