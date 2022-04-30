The Chino Youth Museum will hold a Spring Bingo Bash at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
Cost is $30 for general admission and $25 for ages 55 and over.
Tickets include a dinner and 10 games. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6 p.m., and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St., at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., or at bit.ly/3vpMyKJ until Wednesday, May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.