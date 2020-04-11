Fearing drive-up Easter services would be derailed by San Bernardino County’s order that religious services must be electronic only, numerous churches raised immediate concern, prompting a loosening of the order on Wednesday.
“The new mandatory video streaming of faith-based services didn’t sit well with those who were planning drive-up religious services,” said Peter Rogers, district director for County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
Mr. Rogers is also a Chino Hills councilman.
“The county order was causing unintended consequences as a big weekend of religious observances approached,” he said. “Many churches had planned safe services.” Mr. Rogers said a clarification was necessary to allow for those pre-planned events to proceed while practicing social distancing. “Safe distance interaction among our residents is still the bottom line,” Mr. Rogers said.
Victory Baptist Church in Chino is holding a drive-in service at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday in its parking lot where believers will stay in their cars and tuned to 97.7 FM, said Pastor Brian Pattison.
Sealed bags of candy will be given to the children.
“I’m thankful that our county revised the order,” said Pastor Pattison. “At the end of the day, they just are trying to do their best to keep us safe. It’s a learning process for us all.”
Gateway Karis Church in Chino will hold in-person worship on Easter Sunday, as it has been doing all along, while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, with live streaming occurring during the services.
The church has been praying together during the week with streaming and the Zoom application.
“Our gatherings together may lack proximity, but we are in the presence of Jesus,” said Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz.
Christ Lutheran Church in Chino, which up to now had been meeting at the church and practicing social distancing with live stream services, will not meet at the church on Easter and afterwards, until further notice.
Pastor Roy Robbins said the church was wiped down with bleach, and hugs during the exchange of peace were forbidden.
“I thought it would be better if we backed off,” said Pastor Roy Robbins after receiving the county order and the subsequent clarification of the order.
“I can understand both sides of this issue,” said Pastor Robbins. “It’s Holy Week and for Christians, this is our big deal. I realize a lot of people have had their big deals cancelled too.”
e-worship
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills and other parishes in the San Bernardino Diocese have been under sweeping orders by Bishop Gerald Barnes, forbidding gatherings of any kind, including all Holy Week services, weddings, baptisms and funerals.
St. Paul’s Pastor Romy Seleccion wrote a message in the church bulletin last week, stating that although the coronavirus might prevent the church from participating in Holy Week and Easter, “we can reach heaven with our prayers.”
He said, “Let us not allow COVID-19 to paralyze us from loving, serving and living. If the government is offering us an economic stimulus, Holy Week is giving us three spiritual stimuli: Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.”
Temple Beth Israel in Pomona, attended by numerous residents in the Chino Valley, has not been holding in-person services or events but is committed to being spiritually available for its congregants, said a spokesperson.
An online Passover morning service will be held April 15, an online virtual Seder was held April 9, and the Rabbi has been holding online themed sessions of prayers, stories, and songs each evening except for Fridays, called “Siyyum,” meaning the conclusion of the day, the spokesperson said.
Adult education classes have been offered online, she said.
Park gatherings
Anticipating large crowds gathering for Easter, Chino Hills Police Department deputies on bicycles will visit parks and trails this weekend, as it did last weekend when the city of Chino Hills ordered all trails closed April 1.
“We recognize the significance of Easter but need to encourage our community to celebrate online with their congregation to help flatten the curve,” Capt. Walker said.
On Tuesday, the county ordered the closure of parking lots at all parks and trails.
As a result, the city of Chino Hills on Thursday barricaded entrances or closed gates to all parks, the Community Center, and the McCoy Equestrian Center, said spokesperson Denise Cattern.
Residents who live within walking distance may use the parks but only for walking, hiking, equestrian uses or bicycle riding, not for congregating or participating in group sports, she said.
The city of Chino on Wednesday closed parking lots at parks to comply with the county order, said Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro.
