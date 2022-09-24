Water polo champs
Don Lugo High won its seventh annual freshman/sophomore tournament last weekend, featuring 12 teams. Pictured are head coach Cole Jerry, Arthur Phillips, Hudson Salmon, Jason Nonis, Jared Silva, Dylan Verboy, Isaiah Mcmullin, varsity head coach Enrique Barajas, Anden Beers, Zander Peck, Nolan Chavez, Morrison Villa and assistant coach Johann Candelo. Not pictured are Cody Cogley, Dusty Havens, Alan Muniz, Brock Parks, David Baeza, Raul Barajas, and junior varsity head coach Hayden Miller.

