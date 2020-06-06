Residents of the Preserve area of South Chino on May 29 held a parade for the class of 2020 graduates in their community.
All school levels, from kindergarten to college, were included.
Over 50 families participated in vehicles that were decorated with photos and names.
The last in the parade line was a fire truck from local Chino Valley Fire Station 63. Organizers Lissa and Joe Fraga came up with the idea to bring the community together to celebrate.
“I knew we had to do something for these kids who had already lost out on so much,” Mrs. Fraga said.
The couple’s oldest daughter Alyssa graduated from Chico State University this year and another daughter Kaylie attends fifth grade at Cal Aero Preserve Academy.
